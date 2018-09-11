App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lenovo pins hope on gaming PC growth, expects 25% share in 5 years

The overall gaming PC market in India is around 1 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lenovo said it expects to have 25 percent market share in Indian PC gaming segment in the next five years if it becomes 5-10 percent of the overall PC market, a senior company official said.

The overall gaming PC market in India is around 1 percent.

"There I expect our market share to be around 25 percent. If I project it on the current growth rate, it will be more," said Shailendra Katyal - Executive Director & India PCSD Consumer Leader at Lenovo.

He was speaking on the sidelines of unveiling of new range of Legion gaming personal computers (PCs) priced at Rs 89,999 onwards.

Katyal said the company started investing in gaming segment 5-6 years back and is now focussing on building Legion as strong brand in gaming segment.

He said the segment is growing at a fast pace in India with various estimates projecting the growth at 50-100 percent.

"This means it will become 5-10 percent of the total PC market. We have seen it happening in countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia. If it becomes 10 percent in Indian market, it will become a large market," Katyal said.

Like its competitors, Lenovo too has launched products for serious gamers and sub-gamers. Katyal said traction is huge in age bracket of 24-30 who are fresh in jobs and don't have price issues.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 08:07 pm

tags #Business #India #Lenovo

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.