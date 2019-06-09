App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lenovo India bags order from Tamil Nadu for 1.5 million laptops

Lenovo India Director Stephen Sequeira said that Lenovo have won a large order from the Tamil Nadu government for supplying over 1.56 million laptops for free distribution to students in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Lenovo India has bagged an order from the Tamil Nadu government for providing over 1.5 million laptops to students in the state, according to a company official.

"We have won a large order from the Tamil Nadu government for supplying over 1.56 million laptops for free distribution to students in the state. This entire order is expected to be completed over the next few months," Lenovo India Director (Commercial Named Account Business) Stephen Sequeira told PTI.

He, however, declined to comment on the financial details of the deal. Sequeira said state-owned ELCOT - the nodal agency for procuring electronic hardware and software for the state government and its schemes - finalised the tender where Lenovo outbid the other brands.

Close

Talking about the other initiatives, Sequeira said, the company has launched the second variant of its ThinkShield cyber security solutions. ThinkShield is Lenovo's portfolio of secure 'Think' devices, software, processes, and services.

"ThinkShield goes beyond simple endpoint security, with solutions that create huge efficiencies, streamline IT administration, improve the end-user experience, and provide a platform for businesses to compete safely," Sequeira explained.

The latest version gives IT admins more visibility into endpoints, offer self-healing capabilities and one-click fixes, provide easier and more secure authentication, and use intelligence to assess risk, he added.
First Published on Jun 9, 2019 02:54 pm

tags #Business #India #Lenovo

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.