App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 26, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lenovo expects around 20% revenue growth in India this fiscal

Traditional PC shipments in India dropped 8.3 percent to 2.15 million units in the the January-March 2019 period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

PC maker Lenovo is looking to increase its India revenues by around 16-20 percent in the current fiscal, which will be double the industry's growth rate, a top company official said.

Traditional PC shipments in India dropped 8.3 percent to 2.15 million units in the the January-March 2019 period, according to market research firm IDC.

"Market is looking very stable in 2019-20. IDC is projecting it to be flat. My view is that in revenue it will grow maybe 8-10 percent and in volumes it will be 3-4 percent. We will grow every business in double digits in terms of revenue and volume both... at least double the market growth," Lenovo India Managing Director and CEO Rahul Agarwal told PTI.

According to IDC, Lenovo had the third highest market share of 25.2 percent in overall personal computer segment in the first quarter. It missed the second spot to Dell by a narrow margin. HP led the market with 28.1 percent share.

related news

Lenovo India has 21-22 percent share in the enterprise segment and 19-20 percent each in the consumer and small and medium business (SMB) segments, Agarwal said.

Lenovo counts tablet business as a separate category in which it commands an estimated 33 percent market share.

"We have aggressive plans. Our strategy is growth. We are very watchful. We want to be profitable. We want to sell premium products, which is Rs 50,000 above -- there our strategy is (selling) gaming PCs and thin and light PCs. We are number one in the thin and light PC segment. In SMB we will have more partners, we will reach more customers," Agarwal said.

Lenovo's share in commercial PC segment increased during the first quarter of 2019 on account of a contract it bagged from ELCOT (Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu).

"Last two years we have been growing our share in PC and tablet. We will continue on that path. One in three devices in India should be Lenovo. In tablets we have achieved it. In PC we have to achieve. Right now, we have Lenovo as one in five device. But we are not in a hurry," Agarwal said.

There is no big factor that will boost the PC business in India, he added.

While there are projections of business growth in the technology segment with 5G coming in India, Agarwal said the company is reworking on its mobile phone sales strategy and does not see much impact in the current fiscal on overall business due to the next generation technology.

"Between 3G to 4G life did not change dramatically. Quality of phone calls has gone down, but data has improved. I don't know how 5G will change our lives. Data will keep growing. Today everyone cries about the phone call," Agarwal said.

Presently, Lenovo makes some of its commercial PCs in India, while rest are imported from China.

Agarwal said there is little benefit in manufacturing PCs in India as the market size is very small and there are no export incentives offered by the government.

"We have supply chain set up in China. To disrupt it and set up manufacturing chain in India there should be a good reason.

"Today on export there is hardly any incentives. If the government gives 3-4 percent incentives and tax breaks on export, I think a lot of people will start moving in here," he said.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 26, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Lenovo

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Rangoli Chandel alleges that Karan Johar makes people sleep with each ...

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 finally gets a release date, will hit before ...

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as ...

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Kat ...

Is Karan Johar dating international fashion designer Prabal Gurung?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spark romance on their one year dating ...

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi ami ...

World Blogger Awards 2019: Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani win big at ...

Sri Lanka Navy Puts its Vessels on Alert After Reports of Islamic Stat ...

Rahul Gandhi Takes Back Offer to Resign From Party Chief Post

Zakir Musa Killing: Normalcy Returns to Kashmir After Two Days of Rest ...

Post Surat Tragedy, Experts to Conduct Vadodara Fire Audit: Civic Chie ...

From Home Turf, PM Modi Promises to Regain India’s Lost Position in ...

CBI Summons Ex-Kolkata Police Chief, Asks Him to Appear Before it on M ...

Ready to Sacrifice Everything to Safeguard Country's Values: Sonia Gan ...

'With Big Mandate Comes Big Responsibility': Top 5 Quotes from Modi's ...

BJP Won Polls in Assam via Religious Polarisation, Says Newly-elected ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Record number of women set to enter p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...

Coast Guard deploys surveillance ships around Lakshadweep; Kerala coas ...

Lok Sabha election result demolishes myth of BJP-proof West Bengal, bu ...

Unemployment, rising fuel prices among five major economic challenges ...

Earthquake of 8.0 magnitude strikes northern and central Peru, includi ...

Tuca & Bertie, Fleabag and the depiction of trauma as an everyday phen ...

French Open 2019: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's rac ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

Remembering Ramkinkar Baij, the legendary sculptor who laughed at crit ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 to be launched in India tomorrow: All you need to ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.