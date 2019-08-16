Lendingkart Technologies raises Rs 21 cr from Sistema Asia Fund

Fintech company Lendingkart Technologies on Friday said it has raised Rs 21 crore in fresh equity from Sistema Asia Fund (SAF). With the latest infusion, the equity funding raised by Lendingkart stands at a total of USD 146 million, a statement said.

The valuation of the company was not disclosed.

"The latest funding round with the help of the existing partners have signalled a strong support and trust in Lendingkart's vision of financial inclusion and digital accessibility for everyone," Lendingkart Technologies co-founder and Managing Director Harshvardhan Lunia said.

Last week, Lendingkart Technologies had said it has received an equity funding of Rs 212 crore (USD 30 million) from Fullerton Financial Holdings, Bertelsmann India Investments and India Quotient. In the current round, the company has raised Rs 233 crore (USD 33 million) so far.