Lendingkart raises Rs 75 crore in debt from GMO LLC and Triodos Investment

Financial technology company Lendingkart Technologies announced that the company has laid off nearly 200 employees, or 30 percent of its workforce. (Image: lendingkart.com)

Fintech startup Lendingkart has raised a total debt funding of Rs 75 crore - Rs 25 crores in debt from GMO LLC and Rs 50 crores from Triodos Investment Management via NCDs, the company said in a press release.

The company will use the new funds to originate MSME loans across all states with credit decisions in a live environment using its in-house built origination engine.

Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO & Founder at Lendingkart commented, “The newly infused funds will enable us to disburse working capital loans to underserved MSME customers through our platform. Additionally, it will also help us in increasing our reach and service more pin codes across the country.”

Founded in 2014, Lendingkart Group is a fintech startup in the working capital space. The Company has developed technology tools based on big data analysis and machine learning algorithms which facilitate lenders to evaluate borrower's creditworthiness and provide other related services.

GMO LLC provides various payment and financial-related solutions and platforms to business companies and financial institutions promoting cashless and DX and built payment infrastructure.

Triodos Investment Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Triodos Bank, invests to generate social and environmental impact alongside a healthy financial return.