Lenders see a third of all IBC claims settled March quarter: IBBI data

Moneycontrol News

Banks saw about one-third of the claims under bankruptcy proceedings being settled in the March quarter, according to data from Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

Out of Rs 4,405 crore of claims submitted, Rs 3,070 crore, or nearly 70 percent, was realised.

The amount of claims realised was almost double the liquidation value of Rs 1,427 crore during the quarter.

Officials told Times of India that fears that the number is due to a drop in valuation after the government decided to keep promoters out are unfounded.

"The system is stabilising and there is greater awareness, resulting in more competition for companies. If the trend continues, banks can hope to see even better realisation," an official told the paper.

As at the end of March, 525 companies were still going through corporate insolvency proceedings. As many as 67 cases were closed through appeal or review, 22 cases were resolved, while 87 went through liquidation.

About 167 new cases were admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) during the quarter ended March, markedly more than the 140 cases admitted in the December quarter.

A total 701 cases have been admitted by the tribunal, as at the end of March.