Lenders of Reliance Capital to meet on Monday to consider bidders' concerns

Apr 23, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

The Mumbai-bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has extended the deadline for completing the resolution process of RCap by three months to July 16.

Ahead of the second round of auction scheduled on April 26, lenders of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap) will meet on Monday to resolve concerns raised by bidders, sources said.

According to sources, both the bidders have made it clear to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) that unless the issues raised by them are duly resolved to their complete satisfaction, they are unlikely to participate in the second round of auction.

The COC is likely to meet again on Monday to address the concerns of bidders.