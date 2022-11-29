 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Lenders of Jet Airways oppose new owner's claims in court

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST

Jet Airways’ lenders have alleged that JKC has filed an application to mislead the court on fulfilling conditions as well as seek to take control of Jet and 'avoid its obligations' under the approved resolution plan.

Lenders of grounded-carrier Jet Airways have filed a response in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking dismissal of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium's (JKC) application to takeover the airline, sources told CNBC TV-18. JK Consortium - the winning bidder for Jet Airways - has claimed that it has met all conditions for the takeover of the airline.

The NCLT adjourned proceedings about the consortium’s plea to get ownership of Jet Airways, as the lenders seek the application to be dismissed for being misleading, on November 29 and deferred the matter till December 6.

Jet Airways’ lenders have alleged that JKC has filed an application to mislead the court on fulfilling conditions as well as seek to take control of Jet and 'avoid its obligations' under the approved resolution plan.

The response has been filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) on behalf of the consortium of financial creditors of Jet Airways.

 

Also read: Jet Airways creditors at odds with owners over recovery plan