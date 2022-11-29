Lenders of Jet Airways oppose new owner's claims in court

live bse live

Lenders of grounded-carrier Jet Airways have filed a response in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking dismissal of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium's (JKC) application to takeover the airline, sources told CNBC TV-18. JK Consortium - the winning bidder for Jet Airways - has claimed that it has met all conditions for the takeover of the airline.

The NCLT adjourned proceedings about the consortium’s plea to get ownership of Jet Airways, as the lenders seek the application to be dismissed for being misleading, on November 29 and deferred the matter till December 6.

Jet Airways’ lenders have alleged that JKC has filed an application to mislead the court on fulfilling conditions as well as seek to take control of Jet and 'avoid its obligations' under the approved resolution plan.

The response has been filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) on behalf of the consortium of financial creditors of Jet Airways.

According to the lenders, Jet Airways stakeholders would face 'grave harm and prejudice' if the relief sought by JKC is granted. They have also said that JKC’s claim is an 'attempt to cover up' its inability to perform certain actions to fulfil conditions precedent (CP). Lenders also say that JKC has 'falsely represented' that it had met CPs for the effective date on May 20, 2022.

In June 2022, the lenders had obtained a legal opinion from SGI Tushar Mehta who observed that compliance of the CPs by JKC was doubtful. They eventually submitted that they repeatedly maintained the position that the CPs have not been fulfilled over several Committee of Creditors (CoC) meetings.