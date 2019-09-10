Lenders may miss Sept 25 deadline on DHFL resolution plan: Report

Banks might miss the deadline on the resolution plan for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) as they need more time to approve it, according to a report by the Business Standard.

“There are various aspects to the resolution plan, starting from the price at which debt can be converted into equity, to what should be the additional loan facility that banks can extend to DHFL and the period of moratorium. These are currently being discussed,” a source told the publication.

“It is possible that the September 25 deadline to approve the resolution plan could be breached,” the source added.

Lenders might take another month or so to give the green signal for the resolution plan, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Banks have asked DHFL to pay a remittance of about Rs 800 crore, a source told the paper. This is to ensure that banks do not have to classify DHFL as a non-performing asset (NPA) if the deadline is missed.

A portion of the payment has been used to clear dues on commercial papers (CPs), the report said.

Banks are required to classify a bad loan as an NPA in the event of default for 90 days or more, as per guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

DSP Mutual Fund on September 9 said that it had recovered dues worth Rs 150 crore from the housing financier.

DHFL on September 9 said that it had honoured all payment obligations till July 5.

“By furnishing interest for this period, DHFL will remain a standard asset for the banks. The banks will also get more time to work on the resolution plan,” a source told Business Standard.