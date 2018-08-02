App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenders may have to take a Rs 50,000-crore haircut under the proposed AMC/AIF route

Non-performing loans of over Rs 500 crore are proposed to be resolved under this route which are pegged at around Rs 3.6 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Under the recently proposed asset management company (AMC)/alternate investment fund (AIF) model for resolution of stressed loans, Indian lenders are expecting a haircut of around Rs 50,000 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Non-performing loans of over Rs 500 crore are proposed to be resolved under this route which are pegged at around Rs 3.6 lakh crore. Out of this, Rs 3.1 lakh crore belong to public sector banks (PSBs).

Some banks are seeking further discussions on the proposal through the Indian Banks Association (IBA), fearing that it would negatively impact their bottomline, the report suggests.

A managing director of a bank told the newspaper that the sale value to an asset reconstruction company could be lower and that lenders may have to make adequate provisions and also raise capital to cover the provision.

“There needs to be more clarity on how that capital can be raised and if there are other options besides seeking government support,” the banker told the newspaper.

Another banker told the newspaper that the decision making process may be difficult because of the likely deep haircut they may have to take, unless there is a clear protection from the proposed overseeing committees (OC) in such deals.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 04:51 pm

tags #banking #Business #NPA

