Lemon Tree Hotels: Will the stock continue its upward journey?

Bharat Gianani   •

With strong earnings growth, favourable industry dynamics as well as attractive valuations, the stock would continue to re-rate

Lemon Tree Hotels: Lemon Tree Hotels reports Q1 profit at Rs 13.57 crore against loss. Revenue grows 356% YoY to Rs 192 crore. The hotel chain operator has recorded consolidated profit at Rs 13.57 crore in Q1FY23, against loss of Rs 59.8 crore in year-ago period. Earnings in Q1FY13 were affected by second Covid wave. Revenue grew by 356% YoY to Rs 192 crore for the quarter.
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
Lemon Tree Hotels (LMNT; CMP: Rs 68.6; Market cap: Rs 5,435 crore) has posted robust June 2022 quarter results, aided by the end of COVID-19 restrictions and the subsequent improvement in travel demand. Demand environment is strong as corporate demand has gained pace. Offices have re-opened, and corporate meetings and events have resumed. Leisure demand also continues to remain strong. The entry of foreign tourists (post two years of COVID-related restrictions) would be an additional trigger. Also, supply in the hotel...

