Lemon Tree Hotels: Will the stock continue its upward journey?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Lemon Tree Hotels (LMNT; CMP: Rs 68.6; Market cap: Rs 5,435 crore) has posted robust June 2022 quarter results, aided by the end of COVID-19 restrictions and the subsequent improvement in travel demand. Demand environment is strong as corporate demand has gained pace. Offices have re-opened, and corporate meetings and events have resumed. Leisure demand also continues to remain strong. The entry of foreign tourists (post two years of COVID-related restrictions) would be an additional trigger. Also, supply in the hotel...