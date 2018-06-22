App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lemon Mobiles to set up tempered glass plant in India with Rs 100 cr investment

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Home grown firm Lemon Mobiles today announced that it will set up a tempered glass manufacturing unit, in partnership with Adsun Impex, at an investment of Rs 100 crore.

After the launch of the manufacturing unit and R&D facility in the last month, we will expand further in the mobile industry with this latest glass plant, Kapil Chugh, Chairman and Managing Director, Lemon Electronics said in a statement.

The company has taken legal rights from “Thailand Glass Company” for procurement of raw material and distribution in India for the tempered glass -- which is pasted on top of smartphone screens as a protective layer.

With an estimated investment of Rs 100 crore, Lemon Glass India plans to produce over 2 crore mobile tempered glasses per month, according to the statement. The unit will be set up in Kundli, Haryana.

"After the plant comes into operation in September, Lemon Glass India Limited aims to be the top-notch players in the mobile accessories in next 3 years," the statement said.

Lemon Mobiles will look forward to creating separate distribution channels for tempered glass distribution in different states.

"This proposed plant would hopefully prompt further economic growth by generating more than over 3,000 skilled and unskilled job opportunities through placement drives in different cities," the statement said.

Chugh in April had said that Lemon Electronics expects to register nearly three-fold growth in revenue to Rs 1,000 crore by the end of fiscal 2020 as the company plans to ramp up handset production and foray in LED TV segment.

The company has announced an investment of Rs 150 crore in setting up a new manufacturing unit for mobile phones and LED TV which will commence its commercial operation by July 2019.

Lemon Electronics already has a manufacturing unit for mobile phones in Greater Noida with a monthly production capacity of 6 lakh units.

Lemon Electronics expects new plant to increase total monthly production capacity of mobile phones to 10 lakh per month. This plant will also be equipped to produce 10 lakh LED TV annually.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 06:36 pm

