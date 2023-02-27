 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Leisure travel led recovery in hospitality sector: Chhatwal of Indian Hotels

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

Chhatwal said the margins achieved in the third quarter were both “maintainable and improvable.”

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of IHCL, told Moneycontrol that the boost was the result of an expansionist strategy that was executed across all the group's brands to play at the top of all its segments as well as new business ventures.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd., the Tata Group-owned operator of Taj hotels, said leisure travel helped the hospitality sector recover from the loss of business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Leisure across the globe and in the domestic markets has led the recovery in the sector which was demolished during COVID times,” Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and CEO of Indian Hotels, said in an interview with CNBC TV18.

“The sector is back to pre-COVID 2019-20. We are almost at 130 percent plus on RevPAR (revenue per available room) recovery.”