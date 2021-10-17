MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Leisure Hotels Group to add 6 properties by 2022-end

Currently, the company has 28 properties with around 1,000 rooms spread across four states — Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa.

PTI
October 17, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST
Limit yourself to two or three materials, to achieve a clean, minimalist look. (Photo Credit: Ksaraah - Taliesyn © Harshan Thomson)

Limit yourself to two or three materials, to achieve a clean, minimalist look. (Photo Credit: Ksaraah - Taliesyn © Harshan Thomson)

Hospitality firm Leisure Hotels Group is looking to add six properties across the country by the end of 2022 as part of its expansion plans in the country, a top company official said.

Currently, the company has 28 properties with around 1,000 rooms spread across four states — Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa.

''We are looking to add a total of six properties by the end of the next year. So, the number will be somewhere in the region of 34 by the end of 2022,'' Leisure Hotels Group told Vibhas Prasad PTI.

The upcoming properties will be in Varanasi, Dharamshala, Bhimtal, Mussoorie, Naukuchiatal, and Jaipur, he added.

About the investment, the company is planning for opening the upcoming hotels, Prasad said these would be largely under the asset-light model. So, the company will not be putting in money from its own pockets, but the owners will be put somewhere to the tune of about 100 crores in total, for them.

Close

Related stories

''We, over and above this, are looking at a few other projects for which we have land banks,'' he added.

About the partnership with Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), Prasad said, ''In the current leisure space that we are in, if we can derive a rate per room per night of Rs 20,000 and above, we believe that partnership with IHCL works well.'' He added that they have a good loyalty program, they have a good brand recall, the asset is well maintained. ''So, typically, we look at our entire portfolio and see where we can partner with them, where we have a potential 20,000 rupee rate or above.'' For the typical rate that Leisure Hotels Group is already at, which is the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. That is something it does under its brand portfolio, he added.

Regarding the asset-light model that the company is focusing on, Prasad said, ''the asset-light model is an ongoing focus for us in the leisure space because we believe you have an edge over many chains.'' About the business model the company follows, Prasad said, ''We are asset ownership and asset management company. Roughly 65-70 percent of the company's portfolio is owned and the rest is managed.'' About the prospects of the hospitality industry in the country, he said it's on a strong footing because infrastructure is improving, and the demand is there, people want to travel.

On the growth potential of the company and leisure segment, Prasad said, ''We believe that there is a lot of potential in the leisure experiential space where people are traveling not just to experience a property, but to experience the destination as well. And, this focus on leisure experiential travel is what differentiates us from many other hotels.''
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Leisure hotels Group
first published: Oct 17, 2021 03:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.