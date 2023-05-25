Legendary sword of Tipu Sultan makes history with GBP 14 million sale in London art auction

The Bedchamber Sword of Tipu Sultan (reg. 1782-1799), a fine gold-koftgari-hilted steel sword (sukhela) India, 18th Century

During Bonhams' Islamic and Indian Art sale this week in London, a legendary sword discovered within the personal bedchamber of Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of Mysore, has shattered all previous auction records for an Indian item.

The remarkable sword achieved a staggering price of over GBP 14 million, establishing a new benchmark for Indian artifacts.

The sukhela, a remarkable gold koftgari hilted steel sword known as an emblem of authority, was found in Tipu Sultan's private chambers. It was presented to Major General David Baird by the Army of the East India Company as a token of their high regard for his courage and conduct during the assault that resulted in the demise of Tipu Sultan, the renowned Tiger of Mysore. This artefact dates back to Tipu Sultan's reign between 1782 and 1799 and holds significant historical value.

"This spectacular sword is the greatest of all the weapons linked to Tipu Sultan still in private hands," said Oliver White, Bonhams' Head of Islamic and Indian Art and auctioneer, in a statement ahead of the sale on Tuesday.

"Its close personal association with the Sultan, its impeccable provenance traceable to the very day it was captured, and the outstanding craftsmanship that went into its manufacture make it unique and highly desirable," he said.

The sword had a guide price between GBP 1,500,000 and 2,000,000 but went on to surpass that estimate to fetch GBP 14,080,900.

"The sword has an extraordinary history, an astonishing provenance and unrivalled craftsmanship. It was no surprise it was so hotly contested between two phone bidders and a bidder in the room. We are delighted with the result," said Nima Sagharchi, Group Head of Islamic and Indian Art.

According to historians, of the many weapons removed from the palace of Tipu Sultan after the fall of his royal stronghold at Seringapatam in May 1799, few have such resonance or such a close connection to Tipu Sultan. Unquestionably part of Tipu's own arsenal, the bedchamber sword is dubbed among the finest and most important of weapons with a proven personal association with the ruler.

"This is one of the most astonishing objects Bonhams has had the privilege of bringing to auction. It is a stupendous price for a stupendous piece. I am so thrilled for our teams that worked so hard to deliver this result," said Bruno Vinciguerra, CEO of Bonhams.

As described by Francis Buchanan in his on-the-spot account of India from the time, a sword lay within reach of Tipu Sultan while he slept. On constant alert against attack, Tipu Sultan slept in a hammock suspended from the ceiling of his locked and bolted bedchamber with a pair of pistols and this sword by his side.

The weapon itself is of "exceptional" quality, with the blade inscribed "The Sword of the Ruler".

It was manufactured by Mughal swordsmiths following the model of German blades introduced to India in the 16th century. The hilt is inlaid in exquisitely executed gold calligraphy with the qualities of God and invocations calling on God by name.

Tipu Sultan famously pioneered the use of rocket artillery in wars both against neighbouring states and also the East Indian Company, of which he was an implacable opponent until Major General led the company's soldiers to end a month-long siege of Seringapatam with the killing of the ruler on May 4, 1799.

(With agency inputs)