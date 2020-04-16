Legal basics all Indian SMEs should know

It’s no mean feat to operate a business. A lot of thought and hard work goes behind running a successful business. Right from production to marketing, a business owner has to do due diligence at every step and overcome challenges to turn the company into a profit making enterprise.

Besides, a business owner also has to sift through a lot of paperwork, taxation documents, legal agreements, etc., to avoid any last minute hassles. They should have full legal knowledge so that they don’t run into any legal tensions.

If you are an SME owner, here are few must-know laws that you should know:

The very first basic aspect of any business is to drill down on the nature and type of the business. Depending on your industry, you have to choose the right legal structure. Options here include:Organisation is handled by a single individual and is the sole recipient of all the profits or losses.Involves shareholders (2-50) who can hold shares and include a minimum paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh.Allows the general public to hold shares and includes a minimum of seven members.

- Limited liability partnership: Members are subject to business liability that is limited to the extent of their contribution.

Regardless of the size or industry of your organisation, you are subject to multiple labour laws. This includes catering to heads such as minimum wages, gratuity, PF payment, weekly holidays, maternity benefits, sexual harassment, and payment of bonuses. You can seek legal help to ensure that you’re adhering to all of these.Contracts take the centre stage in any business. They function as efficient tools to ensure recourse in the case any work is not fulfilled. This makes it crucial for you to have basic knowledge in this space and know about every basic contract. This includes the likes of:- Express contract- Partnership agreement- Indemnity agreement- Non-disclosure agreement- Property and/or equipment lease- General employment contract- Independent contractor agreement

- Non-compete agreement

Your business might require specific registrations and licenses. This, again, depends on the region, jurisdiction, and industry of your business. While common registrations include PAN, TAN, and GST, licences are issued by government authorities to allow businesses to operate lawfully within the territorial jurisdiction. Examples include health permits, zoning and land-use permits, and liquor, lottery, or reseller licences.These include the basic guidelines that can be used to keep financial records, which act as a precursor for financial reports. Types of accounting include:- Accrual basis: Expenses are deducted in the year in which they are incurred and income is reported in the year in which it is earned.

- Cash basis: Income reported in the year it is earned and expenses are deducted in the year in which they are paid.

Similarly, various taxes that you might be liable to pay include:- Employment tax- Excise tax- Self-employment tax- Goods and services tax