Legal action against Ghosn to continue, asserts Nissan

Nissan Motor on January 7 said that ousted former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan would not affect its policy of holding him responsible for "serious misconduct".
"The company will continue to take appropriate legal action to hold Ghosn accountable for the harm that his misconduct has caused to Nissan," a statement from Nissan read.Ghosn became an international fugitive after he revealed last week that he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 08:05 am