Legacy e-commerce companies hold no authority to remark on quick commerce: Zepto’s Aadit Palicha

Mansi Verma
Apr 13, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha made the remarks after BigBasket CEO Hari Menon said that the unit economics of quick commerce businesses that promise to deliver products in 10 to 15 minutes do not work.

Legacy e-commerce companies who have not generated significant PAT (Profit After Tax) yet, do not hold the authority to make remarks on quick commerce’s sustainability, said Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha in response to a question about BigBasket chief executive Hari Menon's earlier comments on the segment.

“We have sustainable economics, equivalent or better than offline. Most of the offline retailers also have not done as well,” Palicha said during a session at the Sharrp Summit in Mumbai on April 12. Unit economics refers to a specific business model's revenues and costs in relation to an individual unit.

Earlier in the day, at another session of the Sharrp Summit, BigBasket chief Menon said that the unit economics of quick commerce businesses that promise to deliver products in 10 to 15 minutes do not work.

Menon also said that because BBNow, the company's quick commerce service, is integrated with the existing e-commerce platform BigBasket, both verticals share costs, whereas separate businesses set up solely for quick commerce struggle to survive.