Led by IT industry, hiring activity sees jump in February: Report

Led by IT industry, hiring activity picked up in February 2019, seeing a 16 percent uptake from a year ago, according to a recent job survey.

Number of people hired in February 2019 was 2415 compared to 2087 for the same period last year.

The Naukri JobSpeak survey reported that the IT industry has been on a hiring spree since February 2019, clocking in a growth of 38 per cent. This was followed by IT hardware industry at 22 per cent. While construction and engineering industry saw a 16 per cent growth and hiring in HR functional area saw a growth of 20 per cent.

However, Banking & Financial Services, Oil & Gas and Industrial Products saw a dip of 12 per cent, 6 per cent and 4 per cent respectively in hiring activity.

In terms of job skills too, IT software and hardware developers lead the recruitment activity at 29 per cent and 22 per cent respectively. Other sectors that saw 11-12 per cent increase in activity were sales, marketing, ITeS and banking and insurance.

Demand for executives across different bands saw a growth of 3-18 per cent. While people with mid-level experience between 4-7 years saw an increase in demand of 18 per cent, 8-12 years saw a 12 per cent growth compared to last year. Senior management between 13-16 years of experience saw a record 7 per cent increase. Freshers with 0-3 years of experience witnessed a rise of 17 per cent.

Hiring in Chennai, Mumbai and Pune saw an increase of 30 percent, 26 percent and 25 percent respectively. This is followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad at 19 percent and 14 percent respectively. New Delhi saw the least jump at 10 percent.