Lectrix EV unveils LXS G2.0, 3.0 electric scooters

K Vijaya Kumar, MD & CEO of Lectrix EV unveiling the electric scooters

Lectrix EV, the electric mobility arm of SAR Group, unveiled its maiden offerings, the Lectrix LXS G3.0 and LXS G2.0 electric scooters. While the LXS G2.0 would be available at Rs 1,03,000 , the LXS G3.0 e-scooter's price is yet to be revealed. While the Gurgaon-based company has already begun pre-bookings of both the models, deliveries will commence on August 16 from its 100 dealership outlets across the country.

Lectrix EV claimed that the new models come with 93 features, with 12 first-in-class features like emergency SOS alert, navigation assist and over-the-air (OTA) updates, among others. While The LXS G2.0 comes with a 2.3kW battery and has a claimed range of 85km per charge, the LXS G3.0 is equipped with a 3kW battery and has a claimed range of 100 km-plus on a single charge.

While unveiling the models, K. Vijaya Kumar, managing director and CEO of Lectrix EV, stated, "Easy, affordable and clean personal mobility is the key to progress, and we want to make it effortless for Gen Z to transition to electric mobility." He maintained that the company may be a new entrant to the electric two-wheeler segment, but it has the advantage of being a fully integrated player with competencies in battery management, drivetrain, etc.

The company aims to sell around 50,000 units of LXS G3.0 and LXS G2.0 this year, for a market share of 3-5 percent.

''We were catering to the B2B segment earlier and now, we are focusing on the personal electric two-wheeler segment,'' Kumar added.

Lectrix EV has already invested Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility that has an installed capacity of 150,000 units a year. The company is now firming up plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore next year to launch new products and double its output to 300,000 units per annum. It is also working on multiple product lines, including an electric motorcycle.

''We would require around Rs 500 crore to launch new products and expand operations further. So, by next year, when we reach a volume of around 7,000-10,000 units a month, we will consider raising the amount to fund future growth,'' Kumar told reporters. He noted that the capital would be utilised for introducing new products, taking care of the capex requirements for the existing infrastructure and expansion of the sales network.