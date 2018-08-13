Learnings from its Kingfisher experience, SBI to be cautious in its dealings with Jet

State Bank of India (SBI) has asked Jet Airways for sufficient collateral, details on the revival plan and cash flow situation before issuing a loan, according to a report in The Economic Times.

This move is a result of its previous experience with defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Jet, which is facing a severe cash crunch, has requested liquidity support from the country’s largest lender, the report said.

“They can be supported further but the final decision will depend upon the plan they submit, whether there will be a stake sale or some strategic partnership where some fund infusion will happen, that is not clear yet. I would like to keep my money secure, further support will depend on exclusive guarantees and right over some cash flows, that ring fencing is very important to the bank,” a source told the paper.

Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube personally met SBI’s top management to seek financial assistance, sources told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Also read - SBI puts Jet Airways under watch, classifies airline as potential stress loan

SBI last week said it has exposure to the airline's loans and has put the Jet Airways account under watch. The bank also said it has classified it as a potential bad loan.

But Jet Airways has clarified that its account with the bank is a standard account.

Jet Airways has been struggling due to low margins and rising fuel costs. The airline has postponed announcement of its June quarter numbers.