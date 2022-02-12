Learn to adapt and change for driving sales growth

Sales from e-commerce will soon outgrow brick and mortar sales, at least in the urban areas.

Consumers all over the world are changing rapidly over the last two years and India too has seen this dramatic change. Our research shows even the rural consumption patterns and behaviours have undergone major changes. As many as 75 percent of urban households use at least two grocery apps, one healthcare app and numerous other apps and e-commerce sites now.

Consumers are also embracing more self-service facilities as they have less time and patience today, not to talk of budgetary constraints. Marketers everywhere are trying to catch up with the changes in consumer preferences and technology advancement. Are SMEs embracing these changes?

Just as we have witnessed in the West, sales from e-commerce will soon outgrow brick and mortar sales, at least in the urban areas. In fact many people who have used the web for their purchases feel that it offers a much superior shopping experience. You do not have to waste time driving down in heavy traffic to a store, hunt for parking space, pay for it, and then walk around aisles searching for products and stand in a long queue for billing.

Marketers and retailers should look seriously at web- and mobile-based technologies to improve customer satisfaction.

Internet-based commerce delivers better information on products and services and enables comparison of the same based on criteria decided by consumers. On outside, this is a hard task. When you are in a retail outlet, the comparison is only as good as the knowledge or motivation of the salesperson there. The salesperson could be motivated by incentives from a specific brand or overall store push. Moreover a web or mobile-based technology can offer consumers a better comparison of products and even provide video to give a 360-degree view. The comparison can be extended to price and features. This will help consumers identify the best solution for their needs. With technology, you could link YouTube videos of actual users who are representatives of a particular segment. Then there are always the regular features like chats with an expert to toll-free numbers for 24X7 interaction. Where in real stores can you get all of these?

Research shows that third-party reference is one of the most crucial elements in the final purchase decision. Internet and mobile technology can actually drive real-time peer reviews of products and services. Companies could do much more than a mouthshut.com may do. Companies can also use social media comments to convert customers who were deeply dissatisfied. In recent times I see that tweeting a customer concern gets more response from large brands than sending mails or calling them.

For marketers and retailers too Internet is very useful, as they need not stock physically all items in every store. ERP systems can help manage warehouse stock and distribution more efficiently. Consumers too will see more in-stock items than they would in a physical store for the same reason. Whether the store would be able to ship out as promised is a big question as a recent experience with FlipKart indicates. They promised delivery in 4 days but kept on apologising for delays until the customer cancelled the order and went elsewhere.

Who would have imagined a few years ago that the majority of travellers would purchase air tickets online? For long, banks and airlines have been trying to reduce costs and wishing more and more customers to avoid human touch and try more self service. ATMs and Internet banking took off because of increasing appetite for self-service by consumers. Perhaps this is because of the disappointments and inconsistent services they suffered at the hands of human beings. (One of the things hotels in India can try out is self check-out which is used by more than 96 percent of travellers in the USA).

Why physical stores are not providing Internet access to consumers when they are shopping there? This would help a consumer decide on purchasing an item quicker than normal. Retailers could even provide interactive kiosks with web access to help consumers do what they would do at a web store.

One of the most important advantages marketers will have in web-based stores is the amount of quality data, which will improve the management of stores. From entry to search to selection and final purchase, they can track everything a consumer will do online at their store. In a real store, the footfalls to conversion or non-conversion is not precisely measurable. Although to some extent real stores can customise offering for a broad set of customers, precise tailored offerings are impossible unlike in a web store.

Big retailers are waking up to the changes consumers are asking for. For instance, Wal-Mart has started reconfiguring its megastores to suit these changing needs. Another major retail chain has replaced the existing sales floor with a smaller showroom, and expanded the store backroom into a warehouse. They have also installed several self-service kiosks to enable customers to browse, order, and pay for items via their website. Another thing they are doing is a drive-through pick up for consumers who orders online. They do not even have to get out of their cars to pick items up. They are all trying to improve the customer experience almost as good as what they can get online.

Consumers also desire shopping in real stores to be more entertaining and fun. Marketers could design digital media into the store floors with large digital display units to improve the entertainment value. They could also put touch screen displays providing product and service information and comparison, and for in-store promotion details.

In the end, companies that make changes in their offerings in tune with the changes in consumer preferences will succeed in the marketplace.