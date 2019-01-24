App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Leap Green Energy to set up wind power plant in Tamil Nadu

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the state government and the founder-managing director of Leap Green Energy Rajeev Karthikeyan for generating 250 MW from the power plant, a press release said.

Leap Green Energy, one of the largest independent power producers in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday said it plans to invest Rs 1,700 crore for setting up a wind power plant in the state.

The MoU was inked during the second edition of the Global Investors Meet underway here, the release said "The pact will help in implementing and achieving our vision of having an installed capacity of 2GW by 2020.

The future of the country is in harnessing green renewable energy. We are happy to contribute towards this," it quoted Karthikeyan as saying. The company would create 85 new jobs, the release said.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 07:36 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Leap Green Energy #power plant #Tamil Nadu

