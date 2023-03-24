 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Leading media house secures exclusive MotoGP rights for India

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

The MotoGP World Championship is the highest level of motorcycle racing in the world, in which the most skilled riders compete on world-class, high performance, the fastest prototype motorcycles on the planet, made by leading manufacturers.

Source: Reuters

India's historic debut on the MotoGP calendar in September this year will be exclusively live-streamed on JioCinema and Sports18 after Viacom 18 secured the telecast rights for the country.

Viacom18, MotoGP, rights, IndiaViacom18, MotoGP, rights, India's coverage will tip off with the Grand Premio de Portugal. The network will offer an exhaustive live presentation that will include practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, qualifying and the sprint on Saturday and the main race on Sunday.

The 2023 season, the biggest series to date, will witness 21 races across 18 countries, including the milestone 14th round in India as MotoGP is set to make its debut in the country.