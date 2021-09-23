MARKET NEWS

English
Leadership rejig at JM Financial; Vishal Kampani to become non-exec VC, two senior dealmakers elevated as Joint MDs

Atul Mehra and Adi Patel, currently CO-CEO’s of the investment banking business, elevated as Joint MDs

Ashwin Mohan
September 23, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST
Source: Forbes

Leading financial services firm JM Financial which provides services ranging from investment banking to asset management has announced key changes to its top leadership which include Vishal Kampani stepping down as the Managing Director and taking over the role of non-executive Vice Chairman with effect from October 1, 2021.

Atul Mehra and Adi Patel have been appointed as Joint Managing Directors of the firm with effect from October 1, 2021, for a period of up to 3 years. The decisions were taken following a board meeting held on September 23 following the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee.

“The five-year term of Vishal Kampani as Managing Director of the Company is coming to an end on September 30, 2021, and he has voluntarily decided not to get re-appointed as the MD in line with the requirement of regulation 17(1B) of the Listing Regulations coming into effect from April 1, 2022, which inter alia, requires that the Chairman not be related to the MD. Vishal Kampani is a relative (son) of Nimesh Kampani, who is the non-executive Chairman of the Company and hence this decision,” the firm said in a disclosure to the exchanges.

A closer look at the new Joint MDs

Atul Mehra is currently the Co- CEO of the investment banking business. He joined JM Financial Group in the year 1991 as an analyst. In his 30-year career span, he has worked very closely with leading Indian corporates as part of his stints in various departments across investment banking. Mehra is an HBS alumnus, having completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School.

Close

Adi Patel, a chartered accountant, has been associated with the JM Financial Group for a little less than three decades. He joined the merchant banking Division in 1993 and is currently the Co-CEO of the investment banking business. He has worked with leading Indian and global clients across sectors and headed the mergers and acquisitions restructuring division group prior to becoming Co-CEO in investment banking.
Ashwin Mohan
Tags: #JM Financial #Nimesh Kampani #Vishal Kampani
first published: Sep 23, 2021 12:39 pm

