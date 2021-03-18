Leadership lessons from Manohar Parrikar, on his second death anniversary

**FILE** New Delhi: In this file photo dated June, 15, 2018, is seen Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar resumes work from his office at Secretariat. Goa Chief Minister Parrikar, 63, passes away battling pancreatic ailment at his residence in Panaji, Sunday, March 17, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Note to readers: Today marks two years of the demise of Manohar Parrikar. Parrikar was no ordinary politician, rising to the upper echelon of power despite hailing from a state that sends two MPs to parliament. What made him an exceptional leader? This is part 2 of a two-part series of articles encapsulating those qualities of Parrikar who served as India’s defence minister and chief minister of Goa. Read part 1 here.

Not so long ago, the word politician used to conjure up images of individuals who are corrupt, uneducated or privileged. While this stereotyping no longer holds much water, even back then Manohar Parrikar was a politician cut out of an unusual cloth. Parrikar was born into a middle-class family that lived out of a small departmental store – which his younger brother still runs. He is India’s first IIT educated Chief Minister and was squeaky clean to the extent that even his fiercest critics don’t consider him corrupt. Despite these anomalies, and hailing from a state that sends just two elected MPs to the Indian parliament, Parrikar rose to become and continues to remain one of India’s most respected and inspiring politicians ever. In the four years that I worked for him as his policy advisor, I had the privilege of observing him from very close quarters. Despite our healthy issue-based differences, which he encouraged and valued, my views on his virtues that were initially formed based on what I had heard of him from media only got strengthened till the last day of his life. One cannot reach the heights that Parrikar reached, without displaying great leadership qualities. On the second anniversary of his untimely death, I reminisce the qualities that he stood rooted in and that made him an extraordinary leader.

Relentless work ethic: Parrikar religiously stuck to a demanding work schedule that supported his uncompromising work ethic. Immediately after his cancerous growth was detected, Parrikar was advised to undergo a surgery and given his heavy diabetic condition the outcome of the surgery was unpredictable. “You may not survive the surgery,” were the exact words of his doctors. Parrikar took the news in his stride, immediately called a close associate of his, and dictated the state budget. He then told his associate that should anything happen to him, the budget needs to be presented in the state assembly. Parrikar not only survived that surgery, but he also reached Goa just in time to present the budget. In the ensuing months, even during his intense treatment in the US, he ensured that his illness did not hamper governance in any way. His staff at the Chief Minister’s Office would send him the files electronically at the end of each working day in India, and by the time they reported to work the next morning, Parrikar would have responded to each of them while it was daytime in the US. Even during the last months of his life, Parrikar had a hawk eye on the development projects in the state, and 46 days before he passed away, he inaugurated the Mandovi bridge – a project that stands as a testimony to his infrastructure thrust and implementation efficiency.

Strategic yet detail oriented: Like most progressive politicians, Parrikar was a man of big ideas, but he balanced it with a relentless focus on execution. Reforming the Defence Procurement Procedure was high on the NDA Government’s agenda. Parrikar specifically wanted elements that promoted indigenization, and innovation. He also wanted radical ideas that promoted participation of the Indian industry at high end of the value chain. Given the departure required from bureaucratic thinking, Parrikar assembled a two-member team that he carefully chose after an exhaustive hunt – a young policy maker and a retired naval officer. Parrikar spent several hours with the duo on discussions and deliberations. Once the draft was presented to him, he went through every word in the document containing 400+ pages and ensured that the DPP - 2016 was truly pushing the government’s reform and national security agenda. Such detailed involvement in policy making is unusual for a cabinet minister. For Parrikar, no detail or work was too small. From the strategic vantage point that he always operated in, he could seamlessly zoom in and out of the micro-level planning zones of implementation.

Inspiring commitment and dedication to his cause: Being associated with Parrikar came with no material perks. His staff weren’t even allowed to use the military canteen to save a few thousand rupees on household purchases. His work schedule also made working for him an intellectually and a physically demanding exercise. But he inherently never believed in demanding or coercing anything from anyone – he believed that people are at their best when they operate out of conviction. Through his relentless subservience to a higher purpose Parrikar inspired enormous amount of loyalty and dedication, from people associated with him.

Not letting power enter his head: Four days before Parrikar passed away, the Director of Industries in Goa received a letter from the proprietor of a small-scale hydraulics factory in Goa. The proprietor of the factory was battling an illness and made a humble request for assistance to register his factory under the Udhyog Aadhar scheme of the Government. The letter was signed by none other than Parrikar himself in his capacity as the proprietor of the factory. As a Chief Minister and Industries Minister of Goa, Parrikar could have got this done with little effort, but like always he took the path available to an average citizen of the state. Be it at the peak of his health, or when he was struggling to breathe, Parrikar was Teflon coated against power entering his head. On his personal front, he operated as though he wasn’t connected with anyone in power.

When his property will was written for division between his family, what was left was his small scale factory, a 1500 sq ft home, a piece of land, his savings accrued from his work in government and legislature, and his insurance policies – a lifetime of earnings that’s unusually small either for a career politician or an IIT alumnus of 1978. Throughout his many terms as Goa’s Chief Minister, Parrikar never lived in the official residence, but used to foot its electricity bill accrued even for official purposes. During his Defence Ministry days, he rarely used his official aircraft, and preferred travelling by economy class, sitting in the middle seat on many occasions. On the rare occasions when his young cook overslept, Parrikar used to quietly walk into the kitchen to make his morning black tea. He was extremely accessible to people, and if any of his guests felt overwhelmed and did not sit in front of him, he used to stand up and continue the conversation. He exuded such qualities every day in his long public life and extended it to every facet of it. Despite his qualifications, qualities, and competence Parrikar always attributed his growth and success to providence and saw himself as merely a custodian of a monumental responsibility. In living up to this responsibility, he adhered to the mantra of ‘simple living and high thinking’ - something he did with all his might, till he breathed his last.