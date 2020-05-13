Leadership challenges in the time of remote work & COVID-19

PK Ghose

Aren’t we used to attending board meetings where one or two directors are unable to attend physically and they join via videoconferencing? These directors have to mention their names, where they are attending the meeting from, that no one else is in the room with them, that they have received all papers in connection with the board meeting and that they are able to see and hear the proceedings clearly.

Now we are in a different world where all directors are attending remotely either through Microsoft Teams or Zoom. Considerable discussion has happened on which is the safer app and from a security point of view Microsoft Teams is preferred wherever sensitive documents are being shared; Zoom has the risk that its servers sit in China.

While many companies acted fast to provide their employees with laptops and desktops, they did not look at the security aspects of work from home (WFH). Choosing the right channel - video conferencing, email, chat etc. - is critical in getting it right. The use of technology in making it easy to comply and ensure security and confidentiality. For example, watermarking of documents can be done easily. Providing virtual private networks (VPN) services to employees can ensure security.

Major companies across the world are telling their people to WFH to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has officially announced that 75 percent of their staff can work from home. There are clear advantages in avoiding long distance commuting. Jobs which require little coordination have potential to show tremendous increase in productivity.

There are challenges too especially on the personal front of this new work norm. For instance, WFH can easily translate into work 24/7. Lack of clarity in work procedures and delegation of authority are also significant issues. Clear demarcation on what decisions can be taken by teams and what needs to be escalated helps. International research suggests setting up small cross-functional teams with clear objectives and clearly specified common purpose is useful.

To adapt to the new normal, you have to also balance the need for instituting empathy as a crucial tool. A caring culture is important as leaders must remember that employees may have children when schools are shut or aged parents who may need medical help.

Leaders can, besides communicating through video, emails and chats, can connect on a personal level to instil empathy within the culture. Similar approach can be used for other stakeholders like customers, suppliers and shareholders through apps or videoconferencing to help them weather the crisis. In fact, video conferencing apps like Zoom can be an effective tool to communicate informally with employees.

A newer concept Work from Anywhere (WFA) is taking shape to provide geographical flexibility. There is a concern that employees working remotely may be putting up less effort or multitasking. It is best to provide employees autonomy and flexibility instead of being micromanaged and provide them with common technology tools, VPN and messaging and introduce this concept in geographical clusters which have similar types of work

In such times, it is natural that leadership will also be tested. In the COVID-19 era, leadership needs to be asserted from afar without face-to-face contact. You need to energise your people who are working in a different environment. Leaders will, therefore, have to learn how to communicate confidently, consistently and reliably. Communication should be only through official channels like emails or texts through WhatsApp etc to preclude the possibility of different interpretations.

This is also the right time for leadership to restructure and build new business models, which will be able to compete in the new normal. You may not find a better time to shed businesses, which have been a drain on you for years, but you stuck to them to avoid employee issues or for sentimental reasons. There will also not be a better time to change business models, which you can push through with employees and unions at a time when employees are facing pay cuts or even worrying about their livelihood.

When all is said and done, leadership has to work with employees on the following to ensure a smooth transition -- COVID 19 preparation, infection control and illness prevention, remote working, social distancing and mental wellness.

And besides restructuring, building agile business models there is a crucial action which leadership has to take - use the time of the lockdown to re-skill employees so that when the economy picks up they are in a position that they have acquired the skills for the new normal . After all, the idea is to not merely take your businesses back to the position they were prior to COVID but leapfrog into a much brighter future.

The author is a former executive director and CFO of Tata Chemicals and now a member of the CFO Board. The views expressed are personal.