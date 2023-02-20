 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Layoffs season: Ericsson to slash 1,400 jobs in Sweden to cut down costs

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

Ericsson is expected to announce more jobs cuts in the coming days, which will lead to the laying off thousands of its workers in different countries, sources privy to the matter told Reuters.

Telecommunications and networking major Ericsson on February 20 said it plans on slashing 1,400 jobs in Sweden in a bid to reduce its operational costs.

As part of a broader plan to cut costs globally, Ericsson will be announcing more layoffs, amounting to several thousands of its workers in different countries, in the coming days, news agency Reuters reported, citing two sources who are privy to the development.

The Stockholm-headquartered company had, in December, said it was targeting to slash costs by $880 million by 2023-end. The move was necessitated by the slowdown which it is facing in some of the key markets, including North America.

