Layoffs season: Ericsson to slash 1,400 jobs in Sweden to cut down costs

Telecommunications and networking major Ericsson on February 20 said it plans on slashing 1,400 jobs in Sweden in a bid to reduce its operational costs.

As part of a broader plan to cut costs globally, Ericsson will be announcing more layoffs, amounting to several thousands of its workers in different countries, in the coming days, news agency Reuters reported, citing two sources who are privy to the development.

The Stockholm-headquartered company had, in December, said it was targeting to slash costs by $880 million by 2023-end. The move was necessitated by the slowdown which it is facing in some of the key markets, including North America.

Ericsson's announcement of around 1,400 job cuts in Sweden comes days after it was locked into a negotiation with its employee union on the issue. The discussions were centered around how the headcount reductions would be managed. A company spokesperson said an agreement has been reached with the Swedish unions, adding that Ericsson aims to reduce the count through a voluntary exit programme, Reuters reported.

The layoffs announced by Ericsson comes at a time when global IT and big tech companies have trimmed their workforce, citing the economic slowdown of the post-COVID-19 era. In January, Google said it would be laying off 12,000 workers, Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts and Facebook-parent Meta said it would be releasing 11,000 of its staff. Earlier, Amazon had announced a plan to layoff of more than 18,000 employees, and Salesforce said it would be cutting 10 percent of its workforce amounting to nearly 7,000 personnel. Twitter, which was taken over by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in October last year, has so far fired more than 7,500 personnel or around 50 percent of its total workforce.

