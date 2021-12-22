Law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas declares rejuvenation break for all employees

Illustration by Suneesh K.

"Law has long been, and still is, known as the burnout profession, an association unbecoming of what is widely considered a most prestigious profession."

Those were the opening lines of a piece dated July 30, 2021, by UK-based news website and monthly legal publication Lawyer Monthly, which discussed the changes to be made to safeguard the mental and physical health of lawyers.

After all - gargantuan workload, long working hours, marathon client calls and hearings, unimaginable deadline pressure, endless drafting and the like are synonymous with the life of the average corporate lawyer.

Circa December 2021, and back home, a premier full-service law firm has taken a refreshing step against the so-called "burnout culture ".

On December 22, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas declared a

"rejuvenation break" for all members and staff across all offices for a period of nine calendar days, from December 25, 2021, to January 2, 2022, including weekends. The move was communicated to all employees via an internal mail.

When contacted, Akshay Chudasama, Managing Partner, Mumbai region and a member of the firm's six-member management board confirmed the development.

Aimed at recharging the batteries of its lawyers, the move by one of the country's largest corporate law firms underscores the rising focus on a healthier work environment, burn-out and mental fatigue, factors which have become a key part of HR practices in the post-pandemic and WFH (work from home) era.

In fact, in October, a survey by LinkedIn revealed that 55 percent of employed professionals in India are feeling "stressed" at work due to work-life imbalance, insufficient incomes and slow career progress.

Elaborating further on the rationale behind the move by Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Shweta Shroff Chopra, a partner at the firm and a mental health awareness enthusiast said, "It has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone and there is ongoing uncertainty and anxiety about the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Given that this is a lean period of the year, we believe it would be the right way to acknowledge how hard everyone has worked and support them to take the time off to rejuvenate, in line with our focus on mental health and well-being."

She further added, "Needless to say, we are in the client service business, so client needs will always be our top priority and we will ensure that their needs are looked after as usual, but it does not require pressure to be put on the entire system. We have to acknowledge that rest is a key part of elite performance and excellence - two important values we stand for as a firm."

While burn-out and mental fatigue are common in the world of corporate law, it remains to be seen if the peers of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas will follow suit.

According to its LinkedIn profile, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas has 729 lawyers, including 141 partners and 2 senior advisors, across offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Reacting to the move, a lawyer from a rival law firm said, "It's a good step and it's going to be the way forward with employees pushing for a healthier work environment."

Another lawyer wondered to what extent the move would be successful in practice, considering the "nature of our profession."

Both spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

FOCUS ON EMPLOYEE WELLNESS IN PANDEMIC ERA

On May 6, Moneycontrol had reported how India Inc was stepping up efforts to support employees and their families during the second wave of Covid-19 in aspects like hospitalisation, medical insurance, children's health and flexible work schedules.

Recently, in a bid to prioritise employee well-being and mental health support, online marketplace Meesho declared a 10-day countrywide break (between November 4 and 14) for all its employees.