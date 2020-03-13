LAVA launches non-internet digital payment solution

Handset maker LAVA International launched LAVA Pay, a digital payment solution that does not require internet connectivity.

"The app comes with the highest security standards and enables feature phone users to conduct digital transactions in a simplified manner. The Lava Pay app will come pre-installed in the company's all upcoming feature phones," a statement said.

In order to send or pay money from the app, users have to enter the phone number of the receiver, payment amount and the transaction Pass Code. Once the transaction is complete, both the sender and the receiver will receive an alert immediately.

The app will also enable users to check their account balance, the statement said adding that users can visit their bank to configure application and start transacting.