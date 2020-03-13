App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

LAVA launches non-internet digital payment solution

"The app comes with the highest security standards and enables feature phone users to conduct digital transactions in a simplified manner. The Lava Pay app will come pre-installed in the company's all upcoming feature phones," a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Handset maker LAVA International launched LAVA Pay, a digital payment solution that does not require internet connectivity.

"The app comes with the highest security standards and enables feature phone users to conduct digital transactions in a simplified manner. The Lava Pay app will come pre-installed in the company's all upcoming feature phones," a statement said.

In order to send or pay money from the app, users have to enter the phone number of the receiver, payment amount and the transaction Pass Code. Once the transaction is complete, both the sender and the receiver will receive an alert immediately.

Close
The app will also enable users to check their account balance, the statement said adding that users can visit their bank to configure application and start transacting.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 08:29 am

tags #Business #Companies #Lava #LAVA Pay #non-internet digital payment

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.