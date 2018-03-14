Lava International elevates Sunil Raina as President, business head

Home grown mobile handset maker Lava International today announced elevation of its chief marketing officer Sunil Raina to the post of President and business head.

"Sunil Raina has been elevated as President and business head from his current position as chief marketing officer, to lead company's focused growth strategy," it said in a statement.

In his new role, Raina will now take up the business leadership role at Lava International, with all the business functions - sales and distribution, product, customer service, marketing communication and sales automation reporting to him, including business HR reporting, the company added.

"Given the immense opportunities that we have, it is also time for us to bring deep focus in our business operations at Lava. Sunil's rich experience and leadership track record will be of great value to us in this journey and I am pleased to have him partner me in fulfilling our company's vision," Lava International Chairman and MD Hari Om Rai said.

Raina has been with Lava for almost 8 years, having held several leadership roles through his tenure at the company. He is an experienced professional with over 19 years of work experience in large companies such as Tata, Airtel, Reliance and Uninor.

Lava recently announced its plan to invest over Rs 2,600 crore in its manufacturing units to reach a production capacity of 21.6 crore units in next five years as part of its strategy to capture 40 per cent share in the sub Rs 12,000 mobile handset segment.