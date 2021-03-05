English
Laurus Labs shares decline over 4% after promoters offload total 1.3% shareholding

On BSE, the scrip ended at Rs 351.3, down 4.63 per cent over previous close.

PTI
March 05, 2021 / 06:15 PM IST
Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd on Friday declined over four per cent after two promoters offloaded shares of the company.

On BSE, the scrip ended at Rs 351.3, down 4.63 per cent over previous close. Intra-day, it hit a low of Rs 348.8. On NSE, the shares declined 4.64 per cent to close the counter at Rs 351.65 a piece.

Wipro shares slip 2% after acquiring Capco, brokerages flag integration concerns

During the trading session, the scrip hit intra-day low of Rs 348.5. In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Laurus Labs said, "Dr Satyanarayana Chava, Founder Promoter, CEO & ED, sold 52 lakh equity shares of the company… at an average price of Rs 368.59 per share, aggregating to Rs 191.67 crore and Mrs Nagarani Chava, one of the promoters of the company sold 18 lakh equity shares of the company at an average price of Rs 366.91 per share at an aggregate value of Rs 66.04 crore, together 1.3% of the paid up capital of the company."

A significant part of the above amount will be utilized to release the pledge on their equity shares of the company, it added.
