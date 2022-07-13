 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Laurus Labs Q1 PAT seen up 3% YoY to Rs 248.6 cr: ICICI Direct

Jul 13, 2022 / 07:33 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,454.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Laurus Labs to report net profit at Rs 248.6 crore up 3% year-on-year (up 7.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 7.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 425.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

