Laurus Labs net profit down 4 % at Rs 43.2 Cr in Q4

Laurus Labs Limited has reported a decline in net profit at Rs 43.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31 as against Rs 45.1 crore in the year ago period.

According to a release issued by the city-based drug maker, revenues was up by nearly 13 per cent to Rs 637 crore compared to Rs 565 crore during the same quarter in FY18.

For the full year, the total income grew at Rs 2,308 crore against Rs 2,098 crore. Net profit in FY 19 was reported at Rs 93.7 crore against Rs 167.6 crore in the year ago period.

Laurus Labs CEO Satyanarayana Chava said "We have ended the financial year on a strong footing by growing revenues by 11.5 per cent, with all the major business divisions recording a healthy growth.

We are very excited for the new financial year as our high growth businesses like Synthesis, Formulations and other APIs are on course to enter their robust growth phase.

With the backward integration of our key intermediates in place and with a better product mix we have seen improvement in our gross margins."