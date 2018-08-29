App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Laurus Labs gets USFDA nod for diabetes drug

The company has received approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Metformin hydrochloride tablets USP in the strengths of 500 mg, 850 mg and 1,000 mg, Laurus Labs said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Laurus Labs today said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its Metformin hydrochloride tablets used for treatment of diabetes.

The company has received approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Metformin hydrochloride tablets USP in the strengths of 500 mg, 850 mg and 1,000 mg, Laurus Labs said in a BSE filing.

The tablets are generic versions of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Glucophage tablets in the same strengths, it added.

The product and API will be commercialised from company's Unit 2 located at Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Laurus Labs said.

Shares of Laurus Labs today closed at Rs 438.70 per scrip on BSE, down 0.44 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 08:38 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Laurus Labs #USFDA

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.