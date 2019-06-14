Laurus Labs gets 2 observations from USFDA for Unit 1 & 3 at Visakhapatnam

Drug firm Laurus Labs June 14 said the US health regulator has made two observations after the inspection of its Visakhapatnam facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The company has completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection of its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facilities in Units 1 and 3 at Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with two observations, Laurus Labs said in a filing to the BSE.

The observations are procedural in nature, it added.

"This is a regular surveillance audit by USFDA, and no data integrity issues were observed in the inspection," Laurus Labs said.

The company, however, did not share any details about the observations made by the regulator.