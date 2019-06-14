App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Laurus Labs gets 2 observations from USFDA for Unit 1 & 3 at Visakhapatnam

The company, however, did not share any details about the observations made by the regulator.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Laurus Labs June 14 said the US health regulator has made two observations after the inspection of its Visakhapatnam facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The company has completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection of its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facilities in Units 1 and 3 at Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with two observations, Laurus Labs said in a filing to the BSE.

The observations are procedural in nature, it added.

Close

"This is a regular surveillance audit by USFDA, and no data integrity issues were observed in the inspection," Laurus Labs said.

related news

The company, however, did not share any details about the observations made by the regulator.

Shares of Laurus Labs Friday closed at Rs 338.70 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.82 per cent from its previous close.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 07:03 pm

tags #Business #Laurus Labs

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.