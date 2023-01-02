Latest news live updates: SC judgement on pleas challenging 2016 demonetisation expected today

Live update demonetisation: The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce a verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the government’s 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination today. Fifty-eight petitions were filed challenging the notes ban, arguing that it was not a considered decision of the government and should be struck down by the court.
In 2016, Centre demonetised notes worth 86% of the money in circulation. During the hearing in November-December, the SC hinted that it may not scrap demonetisation as 'the clock cannot be turned back after six years'. Among the three dozen petitions challenging the 2016 notification are people who were not able to deposit their money within the window period available till December 30.
Here's what we know
--Centre and RBI told to put on record records relating note ban. --Chidambaram says such move can only be done by RBI's board.
--Centre said the court cannot decide a matter when no tangible relief can be granted by way of "putting the clock back" and "unscrambling a scrambled egg".
--Demonetisation was an integral part of nation-building, says RBI
RBI recommended demonetisation: Central bank rules out ‘administrative impropriety’ on part of Govt
- Junking allegations of any procedural lapses by the Centre during the demonetisation in November 2016, the Reserve Bank of India told the Supreme Court on December 5 that the central bank itself had recommended the Government of India to demonetise high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.
- Appearing on behalf of the RBI, Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta said: “Insinuating procedural impropriety without having concrete evidence when allegations of procedural lapses were denied by both the central government and the Reserve Bank of India, was nothing but a 'fishing and roving enquiry.
SC directs Centre, RBI to put on record relevant records relating to govt's 2016 decision on demonetisation
- The Supreme Court on December 7 had directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put on record relevant records relating to the government's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denomination.
- Reserving its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer heard the submissions from Attorney General R Venkataramani, RBI's counsel and the petitioners lawyers including senior advocates P Chidambaram and Shyam Divan.
Congress's jibe on Demonetisation
- On December 9, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury criticised the government's November 2016 decision to demonetise high-value currency notes, claiming the move did not meet the desired goals as cash in circulation and fake currency have gone up.
- The comment made in the Lok Sabha was vehemently countered by the BJP's Nishikant Dubey who said the Reserve Bank of India took the "big step" to eliminate corruption and terror financing which were "rampant" under the Congress rule.
Centre's take on demonetisation
- In an affidavit, the Centre told the top court recently that the demonetisation exercise was a "well-considered" decision and part of a larger strategy to combat the menace of fake money, terror financing, black money and tax evasion.
Demonetisation verdict today
- Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its on a batch of pleas challenging the government's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations.A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer, who will retire on January 4, is likely to pronounce its verdict on the matter on January 2, when the top court will reopen after its winter break.