Latest news live updates: SC judgement on pleas challenging 2016 demonetisation expected today

In 2016, Centre demonetised notes worth 86% of the money in circulation. During the hearing in November-December, the SC hinted that it may not scrap demonetisation as 'the clock cannot be turned back after six years'. Among the three dozen petitions challenging the 2016 notification are people who were not able to deposit their money within the window period available till December 30.

Here's what we know

--Centre and RBI told to put on record records relating note ban. --Chidambaram says such move can only be done by RBI's board.

--Centre said the court cannot decide a matter when no tangible relief can be granted by way of "putting the clock back" and "unscrambling a scrambled egg".

--Demonetisation was an integral part of nation-building, says RBI