Latest news today: Eknath Shinde to campaign for BJP ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections

May 07, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

Karnataka Veerashaiva Lingayat forum is officially supporting Congress in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10. The forum urged the people of the Lingayat community to vote for Congress. The statement from the form comes after Congress leaders Shamanur Shivashankarappa and Jagadish Shettar met Lingayat Seers in Hubbali, Karnataka, on Saturday.