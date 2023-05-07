English
    May 07, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

    • Latest news today: Eknath Shinde to campaign for BJP ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections
    • May 07, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

      Karnataka Election Updates:

      Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will begin hiscampaign for the BJPforthe upcomingKarnataka assembly elections. Shinde will be in Karnatakaon Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, as per information fromPTI.

    • May 07, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

      Karnataka Elections: 

      Karnataka Veerashaiva Lingayat forum is officially supporting Congress in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10. The forum urged the people of the Lingayat community to vote for Congress. The statement from the form comes after Congress leaders Shamanur Shivashankarappa and Jagadish Shettar met Lingayat Seers in Hubbali, Karnataka, on Saturday.

    • May 07, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

      Alert:

      The Government of Manipur has partially eased the curfew from 7:00 am to 10:00 am on Sunday to let people buy essential items, after order improved in the Churachandpur district after dialogue between the state government and various stakeholders

    • May 07, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

      World news alert:

      The shooting of the final season of 'Stranger Things' has been postponed because of the strike by the Writers Guild of America.

    • May 07, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

      Alert:

      At least nine people have been hospitalised after possibly two shooters opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas. One shooter has been killed.

    • May 07, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of all the latest news headlines today on May 7, 2023. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!

