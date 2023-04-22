Latest News Highlights: Saudi Arabia announces safe evacuation of Indians from Sudan amid violence

Latest News Updates: Indians, as well as people from other nations, arrived safely from Sudan, including diplomats & international officials, states Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.
News Alert: Saudi Arabia announces safe evacuation of Indians from Sudan amid violence
Indians, as well as people from other nations, arrived safely from Sudan, including diplomats & international officials, states Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
"The Kingdom worked to provide all the necessary needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure to their countries," it added.
SAD patriarch and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, being closely monitored
Former Punjab CM and Akali Dal leader S Parkash Singh Badal continues to be closely monitored in the ICU, says Fortis Hospital Mohali.
Badal, 95, was admitted a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.
New Range Rover Sport SV to be unveiled on May 31
it will initially be offered by invitation only, with a limited-edition specification, Land Rover said in a statement.
"The new performance champion will introduce a number of innovative world-first, sector-first and Range Rover-first technologies that unlock the assertive model’s full performance potential," it added.
News Alert
BSF troops recover 5 kg heroin from field near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district: Official
Rahul Gandhi on 2-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in poll-bound Karnataka on a two-day tour beginning Sunday, where he will visit temples, address public, according to the Congress party.
Piyush Goyal says there will soon be international trade in rupee currency
Piyush Goyal, the minister of commerce and industry, expressed optimism that traders would soon be able to settle international trade using the rupee as a medium of exchange because numerous banks from other nations are opening unique Vostro accounts with Indian banks.
COVID-19 update: Maharashtra reports 850 new cases, four deaths in last 24 hours
Active cases stand at 6,167.
DRDO, Indian Navy successfully test flight sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile
DRDO and Indian Navy successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha in Bay of Bengal on April 21. The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of Nations having Naval BMD capability.
Prior to this, DRDO successfully demonstrated a land-based BMD system with the capability to neutralise ballistic missile threats, emerging from adversaries.
Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow, says paying the price for speaking truth
Gandhi, who was disqualified from Lok Sabha last month following his conviction in a defamation case, was asked to vacate the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 22.
"I have paid the price for speaking the truth, I am ready to pay any price," he said, adding he would continue to raise issues of price rise and corruption with double the force.
Saturday morning, Gandhi moved out all his belongings from the bungalow where he had been staying for almost two decades.
Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow following Lok Sabha disqualification
Congress leaderRahulGandhi handedover his official bungalow, atTughlakLane, in the presence of Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi andparty General SecretaryPriyankaGandhiVadraand KCVenugopal.
A truck loaded with furniture was spotted departing from his 12TughlakLane bungalow. Earlier, Gandhi has begun the process of vacating his official bungalow and shifting his belongings to the 10Janpathresidence of his mother Sonia Gandhi after being sent a notice to do so by April 22 following his disqualification.
The move to vacate the bungalow came a day after Surat Sessions Court decided to pronounce an order on April 20 on his interim application for stay on his conviction in the defamation case.
Maharashtra: XBB.1.16 variant of COVID-19 no cause for concern, says health minister
MaharashtraHealth Minister DrTanajiSawanton Saturday said the current XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus was no cause for concern and citizens should not panic about the rise in cases.
The present wave will come down to an endemic stage by May 15 and a downward trend will be seen next month, the minister said while urging citizens not to panic.
Maharashtra on Friday reported 993 COVID-19 cases and five deaths, which took the tally to 81,60,499 and the toll to 1,48,497.
So far, 681 cases caused by this variant have been detected, and five persons have succumbed.
Former J&K governor Satyapal Malik not detained, came on his own, says Delhi police
--Delhi Police's statement comes a day after the CBI called Malik for questioning in an insurance scam.
--“False information is being spread on social media handles regarding detention of Sh. Satyapal Malik, Ex. Gov. Whereas, he himself has arrived at P.S. R K Puram alongwith his supporters. He has been informed that he is at liberty to leave at his own will,” the Delhi Police clarified.
Sudan violence: Evacuations of foreign diplomatic missions expected to begin as fighting persists
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Friday its readiness to partially open all of Sudan's airports to air traffic to enable other countries to evacuate their nationals, RSF reported in a statement.
"Congratulations| PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 Mission - the PSLV has placed both satellites in the intended orbit," says ISRO chief S Somanath:
ISRO's PSLV C55 rocket carrying two Singapore satellites lifted off from the spaceport here on Saturday. In its dedicated commercial mission through NSIL, ISRO's workhorse launch vehicle carried with it TeLEOS-2 as primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite that would be deployed into low earth orbit.
News Alert:
"Energy, renewable energy particularly, is our collective interest," Jaishankar at 4th CARICOM-India meeting
News Alert:
PM Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day tour on April 24 and 25. Starting from Delhi in the north, PM will first travel to Madhya Pradesh in central India. Thereafter, he will visit Kerala in the South, which will be followed by his visit to Silvassa via Surat and then Daman in the West, eventually returning back to Delhi. During the visit, PM will attend 8 programmes and travel to 7 different cities.
Uday Kotak to be the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director after this CEO and MD tenure:
The bank, in a regulatory filing on April 21 informed that Kotak will be appointed as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Bank upon his ceasing to be the MD and CEO
News Alert:
Maharashtra | Special decoration with Hapus Mango displayed at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of #AkshayaTritiya2023
News Alert:
Uttarakhand: Badrinath Highway closed due to boulders near Chamoli's Birhi
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Vikas Bhawan:
Fire breaks out in Delhi at Vikas Bhawan near ITO, four fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. Details awaited.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of all the latest news headlines today on April 18, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!