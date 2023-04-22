 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Latest News Highlights: Saudi Arabia announces safe evacuation of Indians from Sudan amid violence

Moneycontrol News
Apr 22, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

Latest News Updates: Indians, as well as people from other nations, arrived safely from Sudan, including diplomats & international officials, states Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

April 22, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned withMoneycontrol.com.

April 22, 2023 / 10:36 PM IST

News Alert: Saudi Arabia announces safe evacuation of Indians from Sudan amid violence



Indians, as well as people from other nations, arrived safely from Sudan, including diplomats & international officials, states Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"The Kingdom worked to provide all the necessary needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure to their countries," it added.

April 22, 2023 / 09:49 PM IST

SAD patriarch and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, being closely monitored


Former Punjab CM and Akali Dal leader S Parkash Singh Badal continues to be closely monitored in the ICU, says Fortis Hospital Mohali.

Badal, 95, was admitted a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

April 22, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST

New Range Rover Sport SV to be unveiled on May 31


it will initially be offered by invitation only, with a limited-edition specification, Land Rover said in a statement.

"The new performance champion will introduce a number of innovative world-first, sector-first and Range Rover-first technologies that unlock the assertive model’s full performance potential," it added.

April 22, 2023 / 09:07 PM IST

News Alert

BSF troops recover 5 kg heroin from field near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district: Official

April 22, 2023 / 09:05 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi on 2-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in poll-bound Karnataka on a two-day tour beginning Sunday, where he will visit temples, address public, according to the Congress party.

April 22, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

Piyush Goyal says there will soon be international trade in rupee currency

Piyush Goyal, the minister of commerce and industry, expressed optimism that traders would soon be able to settle international trade using the rupee as a medium of exchange because numerous banks from other nations are opening unique Vostro accounts with Indian banks.

April 22, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST

COVID-19 update: Maharashtra reports 850 new cases, four deaths in last 24 hours

Active cases stand at 6,167.

April 22, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

DRDO, Indian Navy successfully test flight sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile

DRDO and Indian Navy successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha in Bay of Bengal on April 21. The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of Nations having Naval BMD capability.

Prior to this, DRDO successfully demonstrated a land-based BMD system with the capability to neutralise ballistic missile threats, emerging from adversaries.

April 22, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow, says paying the price for speaking truth


Gandhi, who was disqualified from Lok Sabha last month following his conviction in a defamation case, was asked to vacate the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 22.

"I have paid the price for speaking the truth, I am ready to pay any price," he said, adding he would continue to raise issues of price rise and corruption with double the force.

Saturday morning, Gandhi moved out all his belongings from the bungalow where he had been staying for almost two decades.