Latest news today live: Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya today

Live News Updates: Election Commission of India will announce the Schedule of General Elections to Legislative Assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura at 2:30 pm today.
India’s population has already overtaken China’s, analysts estimate
- India may have already surpassed China as the world’s most-populous nation asthe nation's population stood at 1.417 billion as of end 2022, according to estimates from the World Population Review.
- The number is a little over 5 million more than the 1.412 billion reported by China when authorities there announced the first decline since the 1960s.
- India, where half the population is under the age of 30, is set to be the world’s fastest-growing major economy in the coming years.
Qantas flight lands safely after issuing a mayday call over the ocean
- A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney issued a mayday call over the ocean on Wednesday, and emergency services were responding.
- Flight radar data showed the plane lost altitude and speed during the flight.
- Ambulance services at Sydney airport made an "emergency response" to the incoming flight believed to be carrying more than 100 passengers
Passengers wait for their trains at Kanpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh amid cold wave conditions prevailing in parts of north India
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya at 2:30 PM today.
China encourages foreign capital to set up R&D centres in the country
- China has issued a notice to encourage foreign investment to set up research and development (R&D) centres in the country, according to a statement by the State Council, or the cabinet.
- China also encourages financial institutions to offer financial support to those centres and will support legal cross-border R&D data flows, said the statement.
Four Jet Airways aircrafts seized over pending gratuity dues: Sources
- Mumbai district administration seizes four aircrafts of Jet Airways including three Boeing and one Airbus
- Notice says Jet Monitoring Committe's Authorised Representative defaulted on gratuity dues payment of Rs 9.6 lakh plus 10% interest
- Notice says aircraft will remain under district administration's custody until payment is made
Serum plans to launch vaccines against cervical cancer, malaria this year, says Adar Poonawalla
- Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said while the cervical cancer vaccine will be launched in India, the anti-malaria vaccine will be launched in Africa.
- The malaria vaccine is for the African continent. We have been working with Oxford University for a couple of years now and have been submitting data to the WHO (World Health Organization) for its approval. The anti-malaria vaccine will be available by the end of this year:Poonawalla told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos.
- Covovax, our new booster, which has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), is very good against Omicron, and it's available as a booster:Poonawalla
Several flights delayed due to fog and low visibility at Delhi airport
Maruti Suzuki announces recall of 17,362 vehicles
- The company has announced to recall a total of 17,362 vehicles manufactured between 08 December 2022 and 12 January 2023.
-The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco,Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara.
- The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller (“affected part”), free of cost, if required in these vehicles.
- It is suspected that there is a possible defect in affected part, which in rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash.
Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions
- Microsoft Corp plans to cut thousands of jobs with some roles expected to be eliminated in human resources and engineering divisions, according to media reports.
- The expected layoffs would be the latest in the US technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook.
- Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs.
- UK broadcaster Sky News reported, citing sources, that Microsoft plans to cut about 5 percent of its workforce, or about 11,000 roles.