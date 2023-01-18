Latest news today live: Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya today

January 18, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

India’s population has already overtaken China’s, analysts estimate

- India may have already surpassed China as the world’s most-populous nation as the nation's population stood at 1.417 billion as of end 2022, according to estimates from the World Population Review.

- The number is a little over 5 million more than the 1.412 billion reported by China when authorities there announced the first decline since the 1960s.

- India, where half the population is under the age of 30, is set to be the world’s fastest-growing major economy in the coming years.