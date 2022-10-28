 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: NHAI lists its infra investment trust on BSE

Moneycontrol News
Oct 28, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari rang the bell marking a beginning for public participation in infra funding.

Get updated with the latest developments across India and the world from the business and political space. NHAI's Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) gets listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange today.

October 28, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Nitin Gadkari at InvIT Bell Ringing Ceremony

October 28, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

NHAI lists its infra investment trust on BSE 

October 28, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra Update

October 28, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

North Korea fires 'unspecified ballistic missile': Yonhap news agency

October 28, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War | Vladimir Putin jabs at West over Ukraine war, says operation going to plan

October 28, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

Elon Musk completes $44 billion acquisition of Twitter