Live News Updates: NHAI lists its infra investment trust on BSE

Business and Politics Live Updates: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari rang the bell marking a beginning for public participation in infra funding.
Get updated with the latest developments across India and the world from the business and political space. NHAI's Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) gets listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange today.
October 28, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
Nitin Gadkari at InvIT Bell Ringing Ceremony
October 28, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
NHAI lists its infra investment trust on BSE
October 28, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra Update
October 28, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
North Korea fires 'unspecified ballistic missile': Yonhap news agency
October 28, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine War | Vladimir Putin jabs at West over Ukraine war, says operation going to plan
October 28, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST