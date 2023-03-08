Live News: Canada repeal laws targeting women, LGBTQ community

Live News Updates: Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth said that Canadians deserve non-discriminatory policies that put their safety first. She further said the government recognizes that past laws and regulations were unjust and compromised the freedoms of LGBTQ communities and women.
Trade with India presents Australian businesses & workers with tremendous opportunities for growth: Australian PM
- "Today I’m bringing a delegation of ministers & business leaders to India...At the kind invitation of PM Narendra Modi, we'll be visiting Ahmedabad, Mumbai & New Delhi. Trade with India presents Australian businesses & workers with tremendous opportunities for growth," tweets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
US to relax COVID testing rules for travelers from China
- The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travelers from China as soon as Friday, according to a report by Associated Press.
- The report said that the Biden administration has decided to roll back the testing requirements as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining in China and the U.S. has gathered better information about the surge.
Arun Subramanian to be US District Judge for the Southern District of New York
- Indian American Arun Subramanian to be the next United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York.
- He is also the first South Asian judge to serve on this bench, said Senate Judiciary Committee.
- He graduated summa cum laude from Case Western Reserve University in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in computer science and English. Three years later, he earned his law degree from Columbia Law School as a James Kent & Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar. He also served as executive articles editor for the Columbia Law Review.
Australian regulator to monitor rapid growth in digital platforms sector
- The Australian competition regulator said that it would probe the country's fast-evolving ecosystem of digital platform service providers as part of a five-year inquiry into the sector.
- The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said, as per Reuters, that consumers and businesses are becoming increasingly dependent on products and services offered by digital platforms such as Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft, and it's crucial to examine how these giants are expanding their reach in the country.
Canada repeals laws targeting women, LGBTQ community
- Canada has repealed historic indecency and anti-abortion laws targeting women and the LGBTQ community, the government said on Tuesday. This will now allow people convicted under such offences to clear their records.
- "Canadians deserve non-discriminatory policies that put their safety first," Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth said in the statement.
