Live News: Canada repeal laws targeting women, LGBTQ community

March 08, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

US to relax COVID testing rules for travelers from China

- The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travelers from China as soon as Friday, according to a report by Associated Press.

- The report said that the Biden administration has decided to roll back the testing requirements as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining in China and the U.S. has gathered better information about the surge.