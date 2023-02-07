Live News: More than 4000 people killed in Turkey's earthquake, over 15,000 injured; Rescuers search for more survivors

Live News Updates: Rescuers in Turkey and Syria searched through the night, hoping to find more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 3,400 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region.
Turkey Earthquake updates: Former Chelsea forward Atsu missing after quake
- Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu is missing and believed to be trapped under rubble following the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday and left more than 2,500 people dead, as per AP.
- According to Turkish media, Atsu, who plays for Turkish club Hatayspor, is thought to be in a building that was destroyed, Hatayspor spokesman Mustafa Özat said.
Turkey Earthquake updates: U.S. deploys disaster response team
- The United States has deployed a team of disaster response specialists after an earthquake killed more than 2,700 people in Turkey and northwest Syria, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said.
- According to Reuters, the Disaster Assistance Response Team "will work in close coordination with Turkish authorities on the front lines, as well as with our partners on the ground and agencies across the U.S. government," Power said in a statement.
- USAID is also in the process of deploying two urban search and rescue teams from Virginia and California, the statement further said.
Turkey Earthquake updates: Humanitarian Assistance from India
- As a measure of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief) operations, Government of India has taken a decision to send two teams of NDRF to Turkey.
- Mohsen Shahedi, DIG, Operation & Training NDRF, told ANI, "The teams are sent to help in conducting the rescue & relief operations. About 101 NDRF personnel from two teams, one of the Eight battalion at Ghaziabad and the other from Second battalion at Kolkata, will be going for this mission."
Turkey Earthquake updates: Survivor stories
- According to an AP report, survivors cried for help from within mountains of debris as first responders contended with rain and snow.
- Seismic activity continued to rattle the region, including another jolt nearly as powerful as the initial quake.
- Workers carefully pulled away slabs of concrete and reached for bodies as families waited for news of loved ones.
Turkey Earthquake updates: NDRF team from India leave for Turkey
- On Monday night, Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft with search and rescue teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams left for Turkey.
- IAF said that this aircraft is part of a larger relief effort that will be undertaken by the IAF along with other Indian organisations.
More than 3,400 people killed in Turkey's earthquake; Rescuers search for more survivors
- The magnitude 7.8 quake rippled through both countries early on Monday, toppling entire apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands more people injured or homeless.
- Freezing winter weather hampered search efforts for survivors through the night into Tuesday.
