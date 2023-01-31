Live News: BRS, AAP to boycott President Murmu's address to the Parliament

January 31, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

Budget session begins today: BRS, AAP to boycott President Murmu's address to Parliament

- BRS leader K Keshava Rao has said his party will boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance". The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too said it will boycott the address.

- The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of a session.