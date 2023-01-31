Live News: BRS, AAP to boycott President Murmu's address to the Parliament

Live News Updates: BRS leader K Keshava Rao has said his party will boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance". The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too said it will boycott the address. The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of a session.
Budget session begins today: BRS, AAP to boycott President Murmu's address to Parliament
- BRS leader K Keshava Rao has said his party will boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance". The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too said it will boycott the address.
- The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of a session.
Australia's nuclear safety agency joins hunt for missing radioactive capsule
- Australias nuclear safety agency said on January 31 that it had joined the hunt for a radioactive capsule missing in the west of the country.
- Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) is working with the Western Australian government to locate the capsule, it said in a statement.
- As per a Reuters report, the capsule, believed to have fallen from a truck, was part of a gauge used to measure the density of iron ore feed which had been entrusted to a specialist contractor to transport.
USA to terminate COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11. What does the official statement say
- The White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in a statement said the declarations would be extended again until May 11, and then terminated.
- "This wind-down would align with the Administration's previous commitments to give at least 60 days' notice prior to termination of the PHE," OMB said in an administration policy statement.
- OMB said in a separate statement that Biden would veto a proposed bill in the U.S. Congress that would eliminate COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care providers working on certain federal programs.
USA to terminate COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11
- President Joe Biden's administration said it will end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, nearly three years after the United States imposed sweeping pandemic measures to curb the spread of the illness.
- The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) were put in place in 2020 by the administration of then-President Donald Trump. Biden has repeatedly extended the measures, which were set to expire in the coming months.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and latest headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!