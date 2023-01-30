Live News: Bharat Jodo Yatra's closing ceremony to be held today in Srinagar

Live News Updates: On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi, who had been leading the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march, unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the yatra entered its final day. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been the most beautiful and profound experience of my life, Gandhi said, adding he would think about whether a west to east yatra can be undertaken in the future.
Odisha govt to accord state honour to deceased minister Naba Das
- The Odisha government said state honour would be accorded to Naba Kishore Das, the health and family welfare minister who died in hospital hours after being shot by a policeman.
- As per a government release there will be no official entertainment for three days from January 29-31 throughout the state.
- "It has been decided by the Government of Odisha that as a mark of respect, state honour would be accorded to the departed dignitary. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of death in the state capital and on the day of funeral at the place where it takes place," the release said.
Odisha CM pays last respects to state Health Min Naba Das at his official residence
- Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik pays last respects to the state Health Minister Naba Das at his official residence.
- The minister succumbed to bullet injuries at a private hospital on January 29 after being shot by a policeman in Jharsuguda district.
Bharat Jodo Yatra concluding ceremony
- The Congress has invited 21 non-NDA parties to join the culmination of the yatra on January 30.
- This includes AAP and Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (formerly known as TRS).
- Although, 5 parties namely AIADMK, YSRCP, BJD, AIMIM, and AIUDF have not been invited.
Bharat Jodo Yatra went from south to north but had countrywide effect, gave alternative vision to country: Rahul Gandhi
- The Bharat Jodo Yatra went from south to north but it has had a countrywide effect, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday and asserted that the march gave an alternative vision to the country.
- Speaking at a press conference after the march ended with the hoisting of the tricolour at the Lal Chowk here, Gandhi said he got to learn and understand a lot during the over 4,000-km journey.
- The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been the most beautiful and profound experience of my life, Gandhi said, adding he would think about whether a west to east yatra can be undertaken in the future. Read more here.
Bharat Jodo Yatra's closing ceremony to be held today in Srinagar
- The closing ceremony of Congress's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which ended on Sunday, will be held in Srinagar on January 30.
- On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi, who had been leading the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march, unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the yatra entered its final day.
Former Pak PM Imran Khan to contest all 33 parliamentary seats in upcoming bypolls
- Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan will contest all 33 parliamentary seats in the bypolls to be held in March, his party has announced.
- Addressing a press conference on Sunday evening, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision was taken during the party's core committee meeting.
- "Imran Khan will be PTI's sole candidate in all 33 parliamentary seats. The decision was taken in the party's core committee meeting which was presided over by Khan at Zaman Park Lahore on Sunday," Qureshi said.
RBI to hike repo rate by 25 basis points in February, ending tightening cycle, says Poll
- The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise its main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points to 6.50% at its meeting one week after New Delhi's Feb. 1 budget, before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll of economists found.
- Those forecasts were unchanged from a poll last month, with predictions for a slowdown in GDP growth to 6.0% in the 2023/24 fiscal year from an expected 6.7% in the current one also barely changed.
- The median forecast was for rates to remain at 6.50% until the end of 2023. Read details here.
Missile hits Kharkiv apartment building; one dead, many injured
- A missile hit an apartment building on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, killing one person and injuring others, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.
- According to Reuters, Synehubovsaid the strike took place in the city's central Kyiv district.
- "According to updated information, one person has died as a result of a strike by a Russian missile on a residential building," Synehubov wrote on Telegram
- There was no immediate indication of how many people were injured. Synehubov, who earlier put the number of injured at three, said casualties were receiving treatment.
