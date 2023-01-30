Live News: Bharat Jodo Yatra's closing ceremony to be held today in Srinagar

January 30, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

Odisha govt to accord state honour to deceased minister Naba Das

- The Odisha government said state honour would be accorded to Naba Kishore Das, the health and family welfare minister who died in hospital hours after being shot by a policeman.

- As per a government release there will be no official entertainment for three days from January 29-31 throughout the state.

- "It has been decided by the Government of Odisha that as a mark of respect, state honour would be accorded to the departed dignitary. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of death in the state capital and on the day of funeral at the place where it takes place," the release said.