Live News Updates: Voting begins in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies of six states

Moneycontrol News
Nov 03, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

Live News Updates: The polling is being held in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies of Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on business and political space from India and the world. Voting began on Thursday in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states - a contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP and regional parties.

November 03, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida dips to a 'severe' 

November 03, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Delhi Air Quality | Visuals from Bathinda's Gehri Baghi village

November 03, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

SBI Mutual Fund's IPO plan shelved for now, says SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara

November 03, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Musk plans to cut nearly 3,700 jobs at Twitter, lay off half of its workforce: report

November 03, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Delhi | Air quality continues to be 'very poor' 

November 03, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

Twitter employees sleep on office floor to hit tight deadlines set by Elon Musk 

November 03, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

Gujarat poll schedule | Election Commission to announce Gujarat poll schedule at 12 noon today

November 03, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

Assembly bypolls | Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Gola Gokarannath by-elections

November 03, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

Assembly bypolls | Telangana: Visuals from Tangadapally polling station in Munugodu

November 03, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

North Korean missile flew over Japan