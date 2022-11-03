Live News Updates: Voting begins in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies of six states

Live News Updates: The polling is being held in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies of Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.
Stay tuned for the latest updates on business and political space from India and the world. Voting began on Thursday in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states - a contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP and regional parties.
November 03, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida dips to a 'severe'
November 03, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
Delhi Air Quality | Visuals from Bathinda's Gehri Baghi village
November 03, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
SBI Mutual Fund's IPO plan shelved for now, says SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara
November 03, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
Musk plans to cut nearly 3,700 jobs at Twitter, lay off half of its workforce: report
November 03, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
Delhi | Air quality continues to be 'very poor'
November 03, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
Twitter employees sleep on office floor to hit tight deadlines set by Elon Musk
November 03, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST
Gujarat poll schedule | Election Commission to announce Gujarat poll schedule at 12 noon today
November 03, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST
Assembly bypolls | Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Gola Gokarannath by-elections
November 03, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
Assembly bypolls | Telangana: Visuals from Tangadapally polling station in Munugodu
November 03, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
North Korean missile flew over Japan
November 03, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST
Elon Musk plans to eliminate half of Twitter jobs to cut costs
November 03, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST