November 03, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Musk plans to cut nearly 3,700 jobs at Twitter, lay off half of its workforce: report

- Elon Musk plans to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter Inc or half of the company’s workforce in a bid to cut costs, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

- Twitter’s new owner will inform the staff affected on Friday

- Musk intends to reverse the social media company’s existing work from anywhere policy and will require employees to work from office though some exceptions could be made.

- Musk, in a tweet, had denied a New York Times report that said he was planning to lay off Twitter employees before Nov. 1 to avoid stock grants due on the day.